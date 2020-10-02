Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals raise patriotic slogans as body of rifleman killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation arrives in Jammu

Locals raised patriotic slogans as the body of the rifleman Shubham Sharma -- who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara district on Thursday--reached his residence in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:20 IST
Locals raise patriotic slogans as body of rifleman killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation arrives in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Locals raised patriotic slogans as the body of the rifleman Shubham Sharma -- who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara district on Thursday--reached his residence in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday. As the body of the deceased rifleman arrived at the residence, locals waved the Indian tricolour and shouted, "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai!" The crowd also shouted "Shubham Sharma, amar rahe."

"After completing the legal process, bodies of the three youths killed in an encounter in Shopian will be handed over to their families. The process has been initiated," said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh. His brother told ANI that like his brother, he too would like to join the Army. "I am proud of my brother. I also want to join the Army," he said.

Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing artillery guns and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kieran and Machhhal Sectors of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said that it paid tribute to Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma "who made the supreme sacrifice" in the ceasefire on Thursday in North Kashmir. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the Bravehearts on behalf of the proud nation.

"Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were directing their own retaliatory fire from a forward post on the Line of Control in Kupwara district in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan," read a statement from the Indian Army. Singh and Sharma "laid down their lives" in the line of duty as a result of a direct hit by enemy fire and succumbed to their injuries.

"Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honors. In this hour of grief, the Army salutes their sacrifice and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families," the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

U.S. schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classr...

It's unfortunate that teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are ignored: Digambar Kamat

The Congress Party in Goa celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti at the South Goa district office on Friday with the offering of floral tributes at the portraits of the two national leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leade...

Dollar Industries sets up 4MW solar power plant at TN unit

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading brands in the hosiery segment, has set up a 4MW solar power plant at its facility in Tamil Nadu, making it self- reliant and sustainable in power generation. Dollar Industries Ltd has invested Rs 18...

UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday will take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to discuss next steps, officials said. The announcement by both sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020