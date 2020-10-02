Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Congress launches signature campaign against farm laws

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched a signature collection campaign on Gandhi Jayanti against the three recently enacted farm laws.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched a signature collection campaign on Gandhi Jayanti against the three recently enacted farm laws. Vice President of Andhra Pradesh Congress G Gangadhar and other leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the market center in Vijayawada on their birth anniversaries.

After that, they started a signature drive to collect signatures from farmers and also against the decision of the YSRCP government in the state to fix meters to electric pump sets in the fields. Speaking on the occasion, Gangadhar condemned the farm laws. He said at least 10 lakh signatures will be collected in Andhra Pradesh from October 2 to October 31 as part of a nationwide campaign by the Congress to collect two crore signatures. He said that a memorandum with signatures will be given to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

He condemned the UP government for the "arrest" of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who were on their way to Hathras on Thursday to meet the family of victims of torture and alleged gangrape and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Congress is observing October 2 as 'save farmers and farm-laborers day'.

