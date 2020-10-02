Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan holds meeting with automobile and steel industries

In a tweet Shri Pradhan said, “Held a meeting with the stakeholders of the automobile and steel industries. Steel industry plays a major role in supplying steel as a prime material for the automobile industry”.

The Indian steel sector is a diverse and vibrant ecosystem comprising of a multitude of stakeholders across the value chain.  Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Steel and Petroleum Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with the stakeholders of the automobile and steel industries yesterday. In a tweet Shri Pradhan said, "Held a meeting with the stakeholders of the automobile and steel industries. Steel industry plays a major role in supplying steel as a prime material for the automobile industry". He stated that reforms undertaken in several areas will further give a boost to the automobile and steel sectors. "Our steel sector is fully geared to meet future requirements domestically. This will help strengthen #MakeInIndia and generate large scale employment. We discussed the roadmap for greater localisation in sourcing steel for the auto industry and further ensure quality enhancement with the guiding spirit of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

The Indian steel sector is a diverse and vibrant ecosystem comprising of a multitude of stakeholders across the value chain. Each stakeholder brings valuable inputs to the sector based on their rich experience. In order to leverage these experiences and ensure efficient operationalization of the envisioned initiatives, the Ministry alongside the CPSEs regularly facilitates interaction with the various stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

