UP CM promises 'exemplary' action against those who harm dignity of 'mothers and sisters'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that his government is committed to ensuring the safety woman, adding that those who harm the dignity of 'mothers and sisters' in Uttar Pradesh will be 'destroyed' and given exemplary punishment.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that his government is committed to ensuring the safety woman, adding that those who harm the dignity of 'mothers and sisters' in Uttar Pradesh will be 'destroyed' and given exemplary punishment. "Those who even think of damaging the honour of our mothers and sisters will be destroyed completely. They will be given such punishment that it will serve as an example in future. Your UP government is committed to the safety and security of every mother and sister. This is our promise, our determination," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Chief Minister's assurance came amid massive political uproar over the alleged gang-rape and death of the victim in the Hathras case. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested and sent back to Delhi when they attempted to meet the victim on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Congress held a prayer meet for the victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in the national capital where party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that gross injustice was done to the alleged gangrape victim and is being done to her family.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had also said that he will stage a protest at India Gate at 5 pm demanding justice. Also, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border. The delegation, including party MP Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident.

The 19-year-old Hathras girl died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

