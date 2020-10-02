5 electric cycles cum selling carts distributed to 5 Divyang people

5 electric cycles cum selling carts were distributed today to 5 Divyang people after paying tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the hands of state minister Shri Bachchu Kadu. Micro, Small and Medium Industries minister, Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that this initiative of distributing mobile carts to Divyang people will make them economically independent.

This program was conducted at Purnaamay Divyang Help Centre Tonglabad in Chandur Bazar taluka today in an online form and it was presided over by Union Minister Shri Gadkari.

Shri Gadkari further said that this is a very joyous occasion whereby divyang people can sell articles in nearby areas and can earn gainful employment through that. Khadi and Village Industries Commission should run more such programs which will generate self-employment for the people. Achalpur taluka and Nandgaon Peth MIDC where the textile sector is booming has a large scope for such initiatives. KVIC can create employment for Divyang and other people and should also create awareness about the same.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Water Resources, School Education, Woman & Child Development, Labour Government of Maharashtra Shri Bachchu Kadu and President of Satyashodhak Bahuuddeshiy Shikshan Sanstha Smt Nayna Kadu were also present.

Shri Bachchu Kadu said that 5 electric cycles with mobile carts distributed today will make divyang people self-reliant. Other divyang people from the district should also register for such electric cycles and they will be made available to them. Shri Nayna Kadu said that this initiative will be important to make Divyang people live with dignity and it will also popularize khadi products

