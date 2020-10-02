Left Menu
Development News Edition

For sale: 100 Namibian buffalos, buyers must 'bear all risks'

Buffalos, considered one of the most dangerous animals in Africa, are prized by sports hunters and their meat is also widely eaten. The 70 female and 30 male buffalos from Waterberg Plateau Park in central Namibia had already been rounded up in "boma" enclosures, Muyunda said.

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:53 IST
For sale: 100 Namibian buffalos, buyers must 'bear all risks'

Namibia has put 100 of its buffalos up for sale in a bid to ease pressure on grazing land after a drought. The government said it would auction the powerful wild animals to anyone at home or abroad who could meet welfare and legal criteria. But its newspaper advert for the sale warned: "The buyer will bear all risks."

The most likely buyers will be game farmers - people who rear animals for big game hunters to shoot - environment ministry spokesman Romeo Muyunda said on Friday. Buffalos, considered one of the most dangerous animals in Africa, are prized by sports hunters and their meat is also widely eaten.

The 70 female and 30 male buffalos from Waterberg Plateau Park in central Namibia had already been rounded up in "boma" enclosures, Muyunda said. But the buyers will have to take responsibility of the animals from there. Any foreigners hoping to take one home will have to prove they had the rights to export them, the advert said.

"It makes conservation sense to reduce the number of wildlife whenever their carrying capacity is exceeded so that we can reduce the pressure on grazing and other resources in the park," Muyunda said. He declined to say how much the government hoped to raise or how many buffalos were currently in the park.

The arid southern African country auctioned 1,000 animals from national parks, including 500 buffalos in 2019 as it faced the worst drought in a century. It also culled surplus cattle, with the meat going to drought and hunger relief programmes.

All bids for the buffalos must be left in sealed envelopes at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism by Oct. 14, the advert said.

Also Read: INSIGHT -Battle from Below: The South African miners fighting climate change

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Starbucks launches seasonal whole-bean coffee Starbucks Diwali Blend

Tata Starbucks on Friday said it has introduced a new seasonal whole-bean coffee, Starbucks Diwali Blend, to customers across India and select global markets ahead of the festival season. The new exquisite blend is hand-selected and sourced...

NABARD selects 100 villages in Karnataka under the WASH programme

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development NABARD on Friday said it has selected 100 villages in Karnataka to finance the Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene WASH programme under the pan-India Sanitary Literacy Campaign SLC. In the...

Entry, exit gates of few Delhi metro stations closed in view of protest over Hathras gang-rape case

The entry and exit gates of a few stations of Delhi Metro were closed on Friday in view of protest here over the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, officials said. Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political ou...

Mamata to lead protest march against Hathras 'gang-rape' on Saturday

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march against the Hathras gang-rape and murder case in Kolkata on Saturday, TMC sources said. The rally will start at 4 pm and participants will w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020