Electric SUV from MG Motor India hits Coimbatore roads

The latest expansion will make MG ZS EV available in 21 cities across the country and MG will simultaneously develop the EV eco-system across the cities by deploying superfast charging infrastructure and extending on-road charging facilities, a press release from the company said here. "India is today taking steps in the right direction in green energy and infrastructure space and we appreciate the recent steps taken by our central and state governments in the field of EVs. These steps will contribute to an increased demand for EVs in India in the long-term," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:07 IST
Coimbatore, Oct 2 (PTI): Car-maker MG Motor India has now initiated the expansion for the electric SUV - MG ZS - in 10 cities, including Coimbatore. The move comes after the company recently completed the roll-out of the 1,000th unit of the ZS EV in the country, since deliveries began in February last.

The company will commence pre-bookings from Friday at a price of Rs 50,000 at dealerships across the cities and on the MG Motor India website (mgmotor.co.in) with a price of Rs 20.89 lakh. The latest expansion will make MG ZS EV available in 21 cities across the country and MG will simultaneously develop the EV eco-system across the cities by deploying superfast charging infrastructure and extending on-road charging facilities, a press release from the company said here.

"India is today taking steps in the right direction in green energy and infrastructure space and we appreciate the recent steps taken by our central and state governments in the field of EVs. These steps will contribute to an increased demand for EVs in India in the long-term," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said. "In the light of these developments, we are delighted to initiate the next phase of our ZS EV expansion which will work towards driving superior EV adoption in the country," Gupta said.

MG Motor India has active partnerships with TATA Power and Finland-based clean energy major Fortum for the development and maintenance of fast-charging stations across the country. The marquee auto-maker is also creating an eco-system of advanced EV capabilities in India.

Its comprehensive approach includes promoting relevant innovations as part of its MG Developer and Grant program. All MG dealerships are further equipped with CCS/CHAdeMO fast-charging standards available to all compatible EVs.

The car-maker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in five cities. Additionally, it has created an extended charging network via MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes.

MG provides charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance) to its customers. The ZS EV offers a running cost of less than Re 1 per KM (estimated upto 1 lakh km with preventive maintenance including parts, labour, consumables, and taxes and as per the electricity rates in Delhi-NCR), the release said.

