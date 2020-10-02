Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras Joint Magistrate denies TMC delegation's allegations of being manhandled by UP police

Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena on Friday refuted TMC delegation allegations of being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border, saying that allegations are baseless and female constables requested them to stop but they forcibly tried to enter.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:53 IST
Hathras Joint Magistrate denies TMC delegation's allegations of being manhandled by UP police
Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hathras Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena on Friday refuted TMC delegation allegations of being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at Hathras border, saying that allegations are baseless and female constables requested them to stop but they forcibly tried to enter. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, including party MP Derek O'Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of the Hathras incident.

"The allegations of pushing female MPs are wrong. Female constables stopped them and requested them that no one is allowed inside the village. They forcefully tried to enter the village. We are not misbehaving with anyone," Prem Prakash Meena told ANI. "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating into the matter. No one is allowed inside the borders of the district. As soon as we will get orders, we will allow everyone inside," he added.

The voices in support of the Hathras victim family have intensified as administration here beefed up security at the entrance of the village and also imposed section 144. The protest started when four TMC members who have come here to meet the victim's family were stopped at the barricade placed at the entrance of the village.

TMC leader, Pratima Mondal said, "I have been manhandled by these people here. We just wanted to meet the family members. We told to allow at least one person to go inside if not all. But they didn't. If things happen with us in this manner, imagine how they behave with the commoners? This is appalling." Later a group of people staged a protest at the barricade saying they want justice for the victim.

Yesterday top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped along with other leaders and Congress party members at the Yamuna Expressway as they were heading for Hathras. Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report states that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending edema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Local favourite Garcia holds her nerve to beat Mertens in thriller

The French Open came alive under the Philippe Chatrier Court roof as home hope Caroline Garcia battled back to beat 16th seed Elise Mertens 1-6 6-4 7-5 in a third-round thriller on Friday. Garcia, who has never quite delivered on her early ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Self-Reliant India Mission includes vision for global welfare: PM

Asserting that the world also takes a leap ahead when India prospers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat includes a vision of global welfare and sought support of the Indian diaspora to realise thi...

Abhishek, Garg push SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Gargs half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Had it not been for some sensible batting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020