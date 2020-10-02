Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras incident culprits should be given stringent punishment, but attempts being made to save them: Kejriwal

The entire country wants that the culprits involved in the alleged Hathras gangrape incident should be given stringent punishment but some people feel that attempts are being made to save them, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:11 IST
Hathras incident culprits should be given stringent punishment, but attempts being made to save them: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Janatar Mantar protest over Hathras incident on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The entire country wants that the culprits involved in the alleged Hathras gangrape incident should be given stringent punishment but some people feel that attempts are being made to save them, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. "The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all possible help," Kejriwal said at a protest over the Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar.

"An effort is being made to save the accused. An effort is being made to do a cover-up. It should not happen. It is wrong. Whatever happened is brutal. The girl was raped, FIR was not filed on time. Nor did she get proper treatment on time. Her body was burnt in a manner which went against Hindu rituals. Now, it is being said that she was not raped. People are thinking that a cover-up is being done by the administration. The family needs sympathy and support," he added. Kejriwal further said that there should be no politics on the issue of rape.

"The rape happened in Uttar Pradesh. Somebody says rape happened in Rajasthan too. What is this: this is not an argument. It is wrong. There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country. All parties should come together to bring a system to protect our girls," he said. Kejriwal went to Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest along with Aam Aadmi party leader Atishi and other members.

Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organisations staged a protest against the Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad who took part in the protest said, "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge Supreme Court to take cognisance of the incident."

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "The Uttar Pradesh government has no right to stay in power. Our demand is that justice should be served." Youth Congress members dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, organised a demonstration at Jantar Mantar Road to protest against the alleged Hathras gangrape.

The 19-year-old Hathras victim died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The post-mortem report states that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Local favourite Garcia holds her nerve to beat Mertens in thriller

The French Open came alive under the Philippe Chatrier Court roof as home hope Caroline Garcia battled back to beat 16th seed Elise Mertens 1-6 6-4 7-5 in a third-round thriller on Friday. Garcia, who has never quite delivered on her early ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Self-Reliant India Mission includes vision for global welfare: PM

Asserting that the world also takes a leap ahead when India prospers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat includes a vision of global welfare and sought support of the Indian diaspora to realise thi...

Abhishek, Garg push SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Gargs half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Had it not been for some sensible batting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020