Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Parents wary of sending kids to school amid the pandemic

Parents are worried about sending their children back to school from October 15 as per the latest guidelines on 'unlock 5' by the central government.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:27 IST
Punjab: Parents wary of sending kids to school amid the pandemic
Parents are uncertain about the safety of children at schools which are all set to reopen. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Parents are worried about sending their children back to school from October 15 as per the latest guidelines on 'unlock 5' by the central government. Amidst the growing rate of infections in the country, parents remain uncertain about the safety of their children at schools which will reopen from October 15 in a graded manner. "I welcome the Indian government's order but I appeal to them to reconsider the same. COVID-19 cases are rising without a vaccine. Social distancing will be impossible to maintain and observe in a school environment," said Rohit Puniyani, a Ludhiana parent.

Another parent hinted at the fear of schools becoming a possible hotspot since children often don't follow precautions religiously. "I have two kids, one in pre-nursery and the other one in the nursery class. Kids are often careless and don't follow rules. Reopening schools in the middle of a rising pandemic appear dangerous and might make them a hotspot for the virus," she said. India reported a total of 81,484 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,095 deaths, even as it sustained the steady trend of keeping active cases below the 10-lakh mark for the eleventh consecutive day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Local favourite Garcia holds her nerve to beat Mertens in thriller

The French Open came alive under the Philippe Chatrier Court roof as home hope Caroline Garcia battled back to beat 16th seed Elise Mertens 1-6 6-4 7-5 in a third-round thriller on Friday. Garcia, who has never quite delivered on her early ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Self-Reliant India Mission includes vision for global welfare: PM

Asserting that the world also takes a leap ahead when India prospers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat includes a vision of global welfare and sought support of the Indian diaspora to realise thi...

Abhishek, Garg push SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Gargs half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Had it not been for some sensible batting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020