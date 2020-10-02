Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African union threatens strike at coal and diamond mines

"We value our employees and our relationship with the NUM and we will therefore continue with our engagements in an effort to reach a sustainable agreement in the interest of all parties, considering the current external environment," De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, said in its statement. Exxaro is the biggest coal supplier to South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:31 IST
South African union threatens strike at coal and diamond mines
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) threatened on Friday to call a strike at mining companies De Beers, Exxaro and Petra Diamonds after failing to reach wage agreements.

NUM, one of the biggest mining unions in South Africa, said it had secured a certificate to stage a strike after talks on a wage settlement in mediation with the companies at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) came to no agreement. It said it was finalising picketing rules with the CCMA but did not say when the strike would go ahead.

"It is going to be a big, big fight," said William Mabapa, NUM Chief Negotiator at the three companies, said in a statement. "Food prices, fuel prices and general inflation had sky-rocketed. There is just no room for peanuts increases and for that, we are prepared for war."

The three companies all said in separate statements that they would continue to engage with the union to find a solution. "We value our employees and our relationship with the NUM and we will therefore continue with our engagements in an effort to reach a sustainable agreement in the interest of all parties, considering the current external environment," De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, said in its statement.

Exxaro is the biggest coal supplier to South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom. NUM has also reached a deadlock in its wage negotiations with unlisted Seriti Coal Mine and has declared a dispute with the CCMA for mediation, a move that is one step short of a strike.

South Africa's labour laws allow for wage disputes to be referred to an outside mediator. If that fails, employees can go on strike. NUM said it is demanding an increase of 8.5% across the board while the company is offering workers a 4% rise.

Seriti said talks with the union were continuing.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No breakthrough in Brexit talks, but some progress made

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had no breakthrough to announce on Friday as a week of EU talks with Britain ended, but remained optimistic that sealing a deal on a post-Brexit trade relationship was still possible before the end o...

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

Police stop Bengal BJP chief's rally in Kolkata

The BJPs West Bengal unit on Friday organised rallies in favour of the recently passed farm laws at different places in the state, while the police stopped one led by its president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. The police put up barricade and sto...

Madagascar PM inaugurates solar power plant at Indian embassy on 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay inaugurated the solar power plant at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo on the occasion of the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. Many dignitaries including Environment Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020