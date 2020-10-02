BJP leader who threatened to hug Mamata Banerjee if infected, tests positive for COVID-19
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary from West Bengal Anupam Hazra, who had said he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he infected COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus on Friday.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:31 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary from West Bengal Anupam Hazra, who had said he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he infected COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus on Friday. "Covid Positive," posted Anupam Hazra on his Facebook page today. He has been shifted to BP Poddar Hospital for treatment.
Anupam Hazra had on Sunday said, "If someday I am found COVID-19 positive, I will go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and hug her. She will understand the pain of those who have suffered the disease and have lost their near and dear ones during the pandemic." When asked on his comment on Chief Minister Hazra said, "It is all because of her blessings."
West Bengal has more than 2.6 lakh COVID-19 cases with 5,017 deaths. (ANI)
