On PM's directions, UP CM taking stringent actions; Social Justice Ministry keeping tab: MoS on Hathras incident

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which has taken cognisance of the murder and alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, is following up the developments in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 14:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Sources in the Ministry said that the direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that justice must be done. For this, the Ministry is following up on steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that accused are apprehended and the victim's family be protected. Confirming this, Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State (MoS), Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said that Ministry is keeping a hawk-eye on the developments.

"Our Ministry is in touch with the Uttar Pradesh government and on the directions of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Yogi is taking stringent action. The accused will not be spared," stated Kataria. Kataria further expressed anguish over the brutal incident in Hathras and said: "Along with the Prime Minister, we too have taken cognisance over the matter. Chief Minister Adityanath has suspended Hathras superintendent of police and the deputy superintendent of police. The Prime Minister thinks about Dalits and wants to run the country on the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The accused of this incident will not be spared by Prime Minister Modi and Yogi government."

He also stated that confidence-building steps have been taken by the government will ensure protection to the victim's family, adding that "we will try that this incident won't be repeated". Speaking about the ongoing protests in the country over Hathras incident, he said: "As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul were rejected by Uttar Pradesh. The country likes good governance and not drama."

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs for the victim's family, one house and a government service under the Group C category. The family's demand to hear the case in fast track court and SIT investigation has also been accepted. Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there were "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema".

All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

