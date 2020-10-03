Jharkhand CM condoles demise of minister Haji Hussain Ansari

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday condoled the demise of Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari. Soren recalled Ansari's role in the Jharkhand movement and tweeted in Hind to say that he was a leader of the people had possessed conviction.

"I am deeply pained by the demise of my fellow minister, Haji Hussain Ansari sahib. Haji saheb played a lead role in the Jharkhand movement. He was a mass leader with a simple sense and conviction. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to endure this loss.," Hemant Soren's tweeted in hindi. Ansari was born in 1947 at Pipra village in Deoghar district. (ANI)