Priyanka Gandhi comes to rescue of party worker during police `action' at DND

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to rescue of a party worker on Saturday during attempts by Noida police to disperse people who had gathered at DND flyway ahead of the visit of Congress leaders to Hathras to meet the family of the victim who was tortured and allegedly gangraped and died at a Delhi hospital. The police had put up barricades at DND and Congress workers alleged that Noida Police resorted to "lathicharge".

"The Police resorted to lathicharge and our leader Kamal Kishore suffered injuries on his head. Priyanka Gandhi came to his rescue and she too struggled in the crowd. I too was beaten," a party worker told ANI. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were later allowed to visit Hathras as administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family.

The Congress leaders stopped at a restaurant in Mathura on their way to Hathras. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The opposition parties have also raised questions over the manner in which the last rites of the victim were performed. The police have said that consent of family was taken for cremation. (ANI)