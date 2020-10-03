Left Menu
Union Minister Javadekar tells Goan farmers not to fall prey to politics over agriculture laws

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar on Saturday urged Goan farmers not to fall prey to the politics over the newly enacted agricultural laws, saying that the Congress party has always deprived farmers of their rights.

ANI | Mayem (Goa) | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 23:28 IST
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar on Saturday urged Goan farmers not to fall prey to the politics over the newly enacted agricultural laws, saying that the Congress party has always deprived farmers of their rights. "The Swaminathan commission had proposed three times the average production cost to the farmers but Congress rejected the proposal every time. These laws enacted by the Prime Minister are intended to enable farmers to get better revenue. Please do not fall prey to the Opposition's agenda. They are only opposing this law for politics," the Union Minister said here as part of the Central government's initiative to make farmers aware of the benefits.

He added, "Under the Modi government, farmers have got Krishi Cards, water supply and new bank accounts. The agitation in Punjab by the Akali Dal, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is only for politics." Javedkar further urged Goan farmers to approach the respective Zonal Agriculture Officers (ZAO) to cross-check and verify that their names are listed as beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) and other farmer welfare schemes. (ANI)

