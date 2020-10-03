Law and order situation deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader

Commenting on the increasing number of crimes against women, Scheduled Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), BJP's Lanka Dinakar on Saturday said that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh is worsening day by day. Speaking to ANI, Dinakar said, "Andhra Pradesh stands on the eighth position in crimes against women and first position among south Indian states. There are 2,071 crime cases against SCs and STs and Andhra Pradesh is in the first place in this category too. Andhra Pradesh also stood at the top spot in the number of cases against police personnel with 1,681 cases registered against them."

He said that it is absolutely disturbing that the police personnel are unable to do justice to the victims and instead of controlling the law and order situation, police in the state have fallen prey to political intervention. "For the last one and a half years under the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the numbers of cases against SCs and STs, women assault and crimes against men too have drastically increased. Law and order situation should be controlled by the police personnel but here the police themselves have fallen prey due to the political intervention," he said.

Talking about the recent attacks on Hindu religious sites in the state, Dinakar said that religious harmony is also at risk in the state. "Religious harmony too got disturbed in the state with Hindu temples and Hindus being attacked and to add to this, the government's attitude towards these issues is making the situation worse," he said.

He appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to keep an eye on the law and order of the state and said that the political intervention in the police department must be restricted and eliminated. (ANI)