Telangana residents have lost faith in TRS: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the people have lost faith in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party was getting more support from the village level.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 23:56 IST
Minister of State of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The TRS has lost the faith of people and now the BJP is gaining support from the village level. This by-election is a gateway for BJP and we are sure that we would win," Reddy told ANI.

He said, "As the Dubbak constituency assembly by-elections approach, we have conducted a preparatory meeting to discuss and take decisions on the by-election. We would like to win this election." (ANI)

