10 tonnes of banned 'gutka' seized near Madurai railway station, 4 held
Tamil Nadu Police have seized 10 tonnes of banned 'gutka' from three vehicles that were parked near Madurai Railway Junction Parcel Service office.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Police have seized 10 tonnes of banned 'gutka' from three vehicles that were parked near Madurai Railway Junction Parcel Service office.
Four persons have been arrested. (ANI)
Also Read: HC stays fresh privilege notices to DMK chief Stalin, other MLAs over displaying gutka pouches inside TN assembly
- READ MORE ON:
- gutka