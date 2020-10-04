Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meet 'Chak de India' girls from deadly red zone area

It was just like a film script for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) head constable who trained 9 girls for hockey in the deadly Naxals-hit area. After almost 4 years, the girls are also set to dream big.

ANI | Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 12:48 IST
Meet 'Chak de India' girls from deadly red zone area
Girls studying at the local Mardapal Kanya Ashram have been selected for the sub-junior and junior national women hockey trial camp . Image Credit: ANI

It was just like a film script for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) head constable who trained 9 girls for hockey in the deadly Naxals-hit area. After almost 4 years, the girls are also set to dream big. After getting trained from ITBP, girls studying at the local Mardapal Kanya Ashram, now have been selected for the sub-junior and junior national women hockey trial camp for this year. 4 years ago, these girls were selected by the local ITBP Battalion- the 41st Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is deployed in the area to fight against the left-wing extremism.

"Hockey Coach Head Constable Surya Smit of the Battalion coached the girls and trained them to play on the national level. ITBP Battalion provided all possible basic requirements and equipment for the practice," ITBP said. ITBP arranged their practice on the local helipad which is the only available open space in the area. Within minimal resources but the best possible training, these girls have become an identity of women empowerment in the District and Bastar region at large.

"In 2016, these girls were not even aware of how to hold a hockey stick or how to play wearing shoes. 3 girls have been identified to be tried for national sub-junior while 6 have been selected to be tried for junior-level trials which will be organized in near future for 20 days duration in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh," ITBP said. Recognising the talent- the girls aging 14 to 17 years- Sevanti Poyam, Tanisha Nag, Sukmati Mandavi, Sukri Mandavi, Sumani Kashyap, Sulochana Netam, Savitri Netam, Sanjini Sodi, and Dhaneswari Korram have been issued with the special permanent identity cards by the Hockey India. More than 50 girls age ranging from 8 to 17 years have been trained by the ITBP in the region till now.

"The ITBP has identified these girls for training and motivated them. All girls are from remote left-wing extremism hit areas as many as 35 kilometers deep inside the jungles of Chhattisgarh and are first-generation hockey players in their families. The girls aspire to play international hockey," ITBP said in a press release. A member of the group Sulochana said, "ITBP did what it can do and still doing the best they can, now we want to play for the country at the national level and hope someday our sports minister Kiren Rijiju will take a call to provide us the platform, what we need is better playground and equipment to practice quality hockey training."

ITBP coach Surya Smit says "this is the first such hockey talent hunt in the reason, these girls can do wonders if given more exposure and better facilities by authorities, ITBP trained them from the very beginning to national level players, we will continue to do so in future too." (ANI)

Also Read: Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar volunteers under strain as coronavirus toll grows

As Myanmars coronavirus infections soar, the work never seems to stop for volunteers who have stepped in to help carry those suspected of symptoms to quarantine centres or hospitals. The situation is not good. Our ambulances and crews cant ...

Zydus Healthcare launches generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets in India

Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name Dapaglyn at highly affordable price to increase patient access. The company has launched its Dapag...

Trump testing positive for COVID-19, a warning sign for Beijing

Beijing has good reason to be nervous about US President Donald Trumps diagnosis of testing positive for COVID-19 as his attacks on China regarding the pandemic would harden than ever before. Even at the First Presidential Debate, Trump sai...

Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Moga for tractor rally against farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a tractor rally here on Sunday to protest against the Centres new farm laws. Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020