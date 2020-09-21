Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insurgency-hit district in the last one month.

Bajji Attami (38) was found murdered this morning in his village Chikka under the Bhairamgarh police station area of the district, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. After being alerted by locals, a police team reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem, he said.

Attami, earlier posted at the Bedre police station in the district, was discharged from service on disciplinary grounds in July this year, the senior IPS officer said. Prima facie, it appears local cadres of Maoists executed the attack using bows and arrows.

"However, an investigation was out on all possible angles behind the killing, including personal enmity, Sundarraj said. Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

With this incident, nine people, including three policemen, a forest official and four civilians, have been killed in Bijapur district in attacks linked to Naxals in the last one month.