Left Menu
Development News Edition

My statement twisted, Chhattisgarh Minister clarifies his 'small incident of rape' comment

Clarifying his statements where he termed an alleged rape in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur a "small incident", State Labour Minister Shiv Dahariya on Sunday said he never demeaned any incident of rape and that his comments were twisted. He had made the statement while commenting on former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh's tweet, on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:39 IST
My statement twisted, Chhattisgarh Minister clarifies his 'small incident of rape' comment
Chhattisgarh Labour Minister Shiv Dahariya. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Clarifying his statements where he termed an alleged rape in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur a "small incident", State Labour Minister Shiv Dahariya on Sunday said he never demeaned any incident of rape and that his comments were twisted. He had made the statement while commenting on former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh's tweet, on Saturday. "I had never demeaned any incident of rape. Any such incident is big. I had referred to the developments that took place after a (recent) rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh," clarified the Chhattisgarh Minister in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier during a press conference on Saturday, while commenting on Singh's tweet, the Congress Minister had questioned the former BJP Chief Minister on his "selective criticism". "Raman Singhji has no idea. A bigger incident than Chhattisgarh's Balrampur took place in Hathras? A small incident took place in Balrampur and he is doing nothing except criticising Chhattisgarh," he had reportedly said. Replying to Dahariya, the former BJP Chief Minister said for Congress the brutality with Chhattisgarh girls is small.

"Look at the perverted mindset (of the Chhattisgarh Congress)! The incidents of brutalities with Chhattisgarh girls seem to be small for them," Singh tweeted. He went on to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, "Tell me, are the incidents of rape in Chhattisgarh small even for you? Are you going to remove ministers with such a poor mentality today or tomorrow? When will there be justice (in Chhattisgarh)?"

The political slugfest started after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped in Balrampur of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. On October 2, Singh had tweeted in Hindi, "A minor was raped in Balrampur, but the Congress government of State started to suppress the case instead of giving justice."

He had invited Rahul and his sister, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to Chhattisgarh to fight for justice for the minor. "If you have any sympathy, please come to Chhattisgarh to fight for justice for the daughter of Chhattisgarh too and question Chief Minister @bhupeshbaghel," he had tweeted. This came as the brother-sister duo made several attempts to visit Hathras, where a 19-year-old girl was assaulted on September 14, before being successful in visiting the family on Saturday.

The victim had succumbed to her injuries on September 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EC appoints two former IRS officers as special expenditure observers for Bihar polls

The Election Commission has appointed two former Indian Revenue Service officers as special expenditure observers for the Bihar Assembly polls to oversee efforts by the enforcement machinery to check attempts to induce voters with cash, liq...

It'll be testing time for our relationship: Rubina Dilaik on joining 'Bigg Boss' with Abhinav Shukla

Actor Rubina Dilaik says appearing on Bigg Boss with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla will be a test of their relationship as the popular reality show will put the couple in extremely challenging situations. Dilaik and Shukla, who got married i...

At Amphalla jail in J-K, musical concert lifts spirits of COVID-19 infected inmates

In a novel way to pep up the spirits of COVID-19 infected prisoners, the Amphalla district jail here organised a musical concert with trained inmates performing live for their fellow mates. The 40-minute programme on Saturday saw a group of...

Excavation work on J&K rail tunnel completes

The excavation work inside a 8.6-km-long railway tunnel in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district has been completed after 10 years of construction work, officials said on Sunday. The vital tunnel between Changaldar and Khari is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020