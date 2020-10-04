Hathras victim's brother demands probe under retired SC judge

The brother of the 19-year-old from Hathras who died in an alleged gang rape on Sunday said that the family wants the investigation to be held under a retired Supreme Court judge and that also the suspension of the district magistrate of Hathras. Talking to media persons here, the victim's brother said: "We want an investigation to be held under a retired Supreme Court judge. We also want the Hathras District Magistrate to be suspended," he said.

Earlier today, a medical team visited the residence of the victim of the Hathras incident, on the request of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following the deterioration in the health of her father. The SIT probing the murder case, visited their residence to record the statements of the victim's family members. A day earlier Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a probe by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) in the alleged gang-rape and murder.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal also visited the crime spot today in Hathras. The 19-year-old was admitted on September 14 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after the alleged rape and assault. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on September 29. The body was taken to her native place and cremated in the early hours on the following day.

(ANI)