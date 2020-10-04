Left Menu
WB govt misleading farmers about merits of farm bills: Union minister

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Sunday said the Bengal government has deprived 86 per cent of the state's farmers of their legitimate dues, and is now making "efforts to mislead them about the merits of the new farm bills to hide its own failures".

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:09 IST
Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Sunday said the Bengal government has deprived 86 per cent of the state's farmers of their legitimate dues, and is now making "efforts to mislead them about the merits of the new farm bills to hide its own failures". The Union MoS for women and child development, during a press meet here, dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to enlist all what she did for the farmers in the past 10 years".

"Take the case of Singur in Hooghly. Banerjee had shown so much concern for farmers when the car project was announced. Now, those farmers are crying, seeking help from our MPs. They can't till their lands. Will the CM bring to light the condition of the farm land in Singur?" she said. Describing Banerjee's recent protest rally against the farm bills as a "drama", Chaudhuri said the CM was busy "misleading" the farmers, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

"Most rice mills in the state do not pay MSP to the farmers. Around 86 per cent of the farmers did not get their dues. The new laws would ensure unscrupulous elements don't get to fill their pockets, and marginal farmers get what they rightfully deserve," the minister stated. The MP from Raiganj further claimed that opposition parties in Rajya Sabha had behaved "in an unconstitutional manner during the passage of bills".

"Allegations were made that the passage of bills would lead to the abolition of the mandi system, where farmers sell their produce. That is nothing but a bunch of lies. Instead, the legislation will bolster supply chain and the farmers will be able to sell seasonal vegetables at the right price. "The Union government will not shirk its responsibility in the entire process, and farmers will no longer have to be at the mercy of middlemen," she added.

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to three contentious farm bills, which were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament, amid protests by opposition parties..

