Punjab CM pledges not to stop fighting till 'black farm laws' amended to give constitutional guarantee on MSP
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to kickstart a 3-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' with a vow to fight the 'black farm laws' and save the farmers from the clutches of big corporates.ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:37 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to kickstart a 3-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' with a vow to fight the 'black farm laws' and save the farmers from the clutches of big corporates. Singh pledged not to back out of the fight against the 'black farm laws' till they are amended to give a written Constitutional guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and continuation of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
"The verbal assurances of the BJP-led government could not be trusted. We will not back out of the fight against the black farm laws till they are amended to give a written Constitutional guarantee on MSP and continuation of FCI," Singh said. Lashing out at the Akalis for "selling off the interests of the farmers" as part of the Union government, with Harsimrat Badal being party to the decision as a cabinet minister, Captain Amarinder warned the farmers that the Central government might pay MSP for a couple of crops, but eventually would scrap the system completely.
"Attempts were being made to stifle the collective voice of the farmers, who had come together in this fight to protect their livelihood and future," he said, adding that the battle against the farm laws was being fought across the country and Congress was with the farmers every step of the way. "The farmers of Punjab had been responsible for giving India is food security and feeding the nation for six decades and their interests had to be protected at all costs," he added.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will never let farmers become the labourers of big corporates and the day the party comes to power at the Centre, it will scrap the three agriculture laws. (ANI)
