Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will support every demand of Hathras victim's family, says Samajwadi Party after meeting them

After a delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) met the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras, the party said that it will support all the demands of the family regarding the case.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:24 IST
Will support every demand of Hathras victim's family, says Samajwadi Party after meeting them
Samajwadi Party deligation meets the family of Hathras victim (Photo/SP Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After a delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) met the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras, the party said that it will support all the demands of the family regarding the case. "A delegation of SP reached Gholiya village on the instructions of the national president. To support the family in their fight for the punishment of the killers of the minor daughter, they condoled the struggling and grieving family. A report will be submitted to the national president. SP supports every demand of the victim's family," the party tweeted from the official twitter handle.

Earlier, party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the lathi charge by Uttar Pradesh police on Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary. "The lathi charge by the government, administration, and police on Jayant Chaudhary, a senior leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, who went to meet the family of the victim of the rape victim in Hathras, is absolutely condemnable. The government should leave conceit and give them immediate protection," tweeted Yadav.

He added that all the families in the country have to come together to protect their daughters and sisters, and to break the 'egoistical-sleep' of people in power. "Today, we the families in the country have to come together to protect our sisters and daughters. Only then the egoistical sleep of power will be broken. In every case of rape, whether it is Hathras, Baran, or Balrampur, every government will have to abandon the biased politics of religion, caste, class, vote, and influence and take a pledge for women's safety," he tweeted further.

Earlier today, UP police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd agitating outside the village of Hathras victim. Prem Prakash Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Hathras Sadar, told ANI that despite making it clear that a delegation of not more than five people can be allowed inside, workers of Samajwadi Party and Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) started to push around and misbehave with lady constables.

"In the morning itself we made it clear that a delegation of not more than five people can be allowed inside because it's a small village and there could be a law and order problem. The delegation from Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came in. We led five members from each to get inside. But eventually, their workers started to push around and misbehave with lady constables," he said. He said that a circle officer (CO) got injured in the ruckus created by the party workers after they broke the barricading and pelted stones, and to disperse the crowd police had to use mild force.

"They broke the barricading open and pelted stones. One of our COs got injured. To disperse the crowd we had to use mild force. He was pushed to the ground," the SDM said. Jayant Chaudhary, leader of RLD met the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras today.

Around 300 police personnel are being deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the victim's village which restricts gathering of more than five people in the area. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating

American qualifier Sebastian Korda described being schooled by his idol Rafa Nadal on the French Opens biggest stage on Sunday as the coolest moment of my life. The 20-year-old, ranked 213th in the world but clearly on his way higher, earne...

Concerned about Channel crossings, UK minister vows to toughen asylum rules

Britains interior minister pledged on Sunday to reform what she described as a broken asylum system and to stop people arriving through illegal routes from making endless legal claims to remain in our country. Home Secretary Priti Patel, wh...

Trump's COVID-19 condition improving, could return to White House tomorrow-doctors

President Donald Trumps condition is improving as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday, the doctors leading his treatment said on Sunday. That word came the day a...

Will support every demand of Hathras victim's family, says Samajwadi Party after meeting them

After a delegation of Samajwadi Party SP met the kin of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras, the party said that it will support all the demands of the family regarding the case. A delegation of SP reached Gholiya village on the instruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020