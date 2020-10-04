Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered
In a joint operation Indian Army and the police busted a terrorist hideout in Girgin Dhoke area of Surankot in Poonch district, the Poonch Police said on Sunday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:46 IST
In a joint operation Indian Army and the police busted a terrorist hideout in Girgin Dhoke area of Surankot in Poonch district, the Poonch Police said on Sunday.
According to the police, during the operation arms and ammunition were recovered. (ANI)
Also Read: Pak army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch
- READ MORE ON:
- Poonch