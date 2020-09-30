Pak army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

"At about 1845 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector," a defence spokesman said. Pakistan has been targeting Mankote sector and its hamlets for the past three days, resulting in injuries to several animals on Tuesday.

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire 46 times this month. A soldier was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in Keri sector of Rajouri.