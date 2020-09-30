Pak army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said. "At about 1845 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector," a defence spokesman said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:43 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.
"At about 1845 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector," a defence spokesman said. Pakistan has been targeting Mankote sector and its hamlets for the past three days, resulting in injuries to several animals on Tuesday.
The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire 46 times this month. A soldier was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in Keri sector of Rajouri.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- LoC
- Pakistani
- Kashmir
- Poonch
- Mankote
- Sunderbani
- Rajouri
ALSO READ
CBI carries out searches at 9 places, including residence of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh: Officials.
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha lauds Kashmiri cricketer for being 'inspiration' to people
As KFC makes its way in Kashmir, food lovers left wanting for more
Pakistani students back in school after more than six months
Two terrorists associated with Al-Badr arrested in Kashmir