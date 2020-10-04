Rajasthan CM condemns cremation of Hathras victim's body at night without family's consent

Left Menu
Condemning the cremation of Hathras victim's body by Uttar Pradesh administration at night without family's consent, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that even soldiers who died on borders are brought back to their villages for last rites.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-10-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 23:22 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the cremation of Hathras victim's body by Uttar Pradesh administration at night without family's consent, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that even soldiers who died on borders are brought back to their villages for last rites. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote that the memory of the incident will forever remain in the memory of the nation.

"The carelessness of cremating the girl at 2 am in Hathras is heart-wrenching and will forever remain in the memory of the nation. You cremate the body at night under the supervision of the police and the mother kept crying only for the one last look at her daughter," he wrote. He further said that even in the cremation of COVID-19 infected bodies the close family members are allowed.

"Even the cremation of COVID-19 infected dead bodies, 20 close family members are allowed to participate. In cases of deaths without COVID-19 infection, the body is handed over to the family before cremation. The dead bodies of our martyrs who died on borders are taken to their villages, by plane or by helicopter. Even dead bodies from abroad are brought back," he added. The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed in the wee hours of September 30 at her native place in Hathras.

"We have talked to the victim's family members. The last rites of the victim have been performed keeping in view the peace situation here. Four accused have already been arrested. Police and administration will ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice," Prem Prakash Meena, Hathras Joint Magistrate told ANI. Though, the brother of the victim had denied the police's claims and the family did not give consent for the funeral to be performed at night.

"No, they did it on their own. We are scared. Police forced us to take the body to the cremation ground," he said. The 19-year-old was admitted on September 14 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after the alleged rape and assault. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on September 29. The body was taken to her native place and cremated in the early hours on the following day. (ANI)

