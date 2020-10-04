India COVID-19 count crosses 65 lakh mark, recovery rate at 84.13 per cent

Left Menu
With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in India, the country's COVID-19 count crossed 65 lakh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 23:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in India, the country's COVID-19 count crossed 65 lakh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country.

The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths, as per the MoHFW. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 2 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,42,131 samples were tested on Friday.

The MoHFW had said that increased pace of testing has led to "early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate." "India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection," a tweet by the MoHFW read. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that India has maintained its steady trend of clocking less than 10 lakh active COVID-19 cases for the 13th consecutive day. The number of active cases reported till Sunday was 9,37,625 -- 7,371 less than Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

As many as 82,260 people recovered in the last 24 hours, against 75,829 new cases reported, along with 940 deaths, it added. "With this India's total recoveries crossed 55 lakh on Sunday. The national recovery rate at present is 84.13 per cent... Also, the contribution of active cases to the positive caseload has reduced to 14.32 per cent as on date," it said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the virus with 13,702 new COVID-19 cases, 326 deaths and 15,048 discharges reported today. The total cases in the state rose to 14,43,409, including 38,084 deaths and 11,49,603 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,55,281.

Delhi reported 2,683 new COVID-19 cases, 3,126 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 38 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,90,613 including 2,60,350 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,510 deaths. Active cases stood at 24,753 in the national capital.

Delhi government said, that 8,963 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,869 Rapid antigen tests conducted on Sunday. A total of 32,81,784 tests done so far. Karnataka reported 10,145 new COVID-19 cases, 7,287 discharges and 67 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,40,661 including 5,15,782 discharges and 9,286 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 1,15,574 in the state. Andhra Pradesh reported 6,242 new COVID-19 cases, 7,084 recoveries and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,19,256, including 6,58,875 recoveries, 54,400 active cases and 5,981 deaths.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 1,053 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 79,106, including 62,404 recoveries and 1,242 deaths. Active cases stand at 15,460. As many as 756 COVID cases detected today in Assam. Total number of cases now at 1,86,200 including 1,50,773 discharges, 34,675 active cases and 749 deaths, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Gujarat reported 1,302 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,42,700, including 1,22,365 discharges and 3,499 deaths. A total of 35 deaths and 1,720 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,35,638 including 19,372 active cases, 1,13,832 recoveries and 2,120 deaths.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 156 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 15,851 including 3,273 active cases, 12,341 recoveries and 212 deaths. West Bengal recorded 3,357 new coronavirus cases, 2,986 recoveries and 62 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,70,331 including 2,37,698 recoveries, 5,194 deaths and 27,439 active cases.

Similarly, Uttarakhand reported 1,419 new COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 51,481. Punjab reported 857 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,18,157 including 13,577 active cases and 3,603 deaths.

Goa reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths and 506 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rose to 35,328, including 30,033 recoveries and 456 deaths. Active cases stand at 4,839. Chandigarh Health department informed that 85 new COVID-19 cases were reported in UT, taking the total number of cases to 12,445 including 1,673 active cases, 174 deaths and 10,598 cured cases.

A total of 206 new COVID-19 cases, 124 recoveries and three deaths reported in Manipur today. Total positive cases now at 11,855, including 2,576 active cases, 9,205 recoveries and 74 deaths till date. Recovery rate is 77.64 per cent. A total of 2,184 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases rose to 1,44,030 including 21,154 active cases, and 1,545 deaths. (ANI)

