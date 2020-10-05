Left Menu
Arvind Kejriwal announces campaign to combat pollution, 'Green Delhi App' to be launched soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a campaign - "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 14:56 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaking on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The CM also announced that a photo-based complaint lodging App will be launched take action against pollution acitvities notified by citizens.

"A 'Green Delhi App' is being developed which will be launched before the end of this month. It will be a photo-based complaint lodging application to take action against and redress specific pollution activities which are notified by the citizens of Delhi," Kejriwal said. He also said that as part of this campaign the Delhi government will use technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

"From today, we are starting a campaign against pollution, "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to reduce pollution levels in the national capital. As part of the campaign, we'll be using a technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb the menace of stubble burning," Kejriwal said. "Also, as a pollution control measure, an anti-dust campaign is being initiated by Delhi Government to settle dust, especially at construction sites," he added.

The CM also said that customised plans for curbing pollution levels in 13 hotspots identified in the national capital will be made in the coming days. "13 pollution hot spots have been identified in Delhi. Customised plans of action are being made for each area, according to their respective causes of pollution and the thereby execution those plans to deal with all that pollution," Kejriwal said.

He also said that a new 'anti-dust campaign' and a new policy will be brought, under which any agency that cuts down trees will have to plant 80 percent of them at a new spot. Earlier on October 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had chaired a virtual meeting on the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region which was attended by Environment Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and the secretary of environment ministry from Punjab.

He also informed that it has been suggested to the Delhi government to focus on pollution hotspots like Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram, among other areas, to boost air quality. (ANI)

