J-K administration introduces rigid concrete pavements technique to repair roads

Adding another first to the list, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started repairing Srinagar roads using rigid concrete pavements (RCP).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:43 IST
Roads being constructed using rigid concrete pavements (RCP) technique in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Adding another first to the list, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started repairing Srinagar roads using rigid concrete pavements (RCP). As per Surinder Singh Sodhi, Junior Engineer at Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA), roads are being built using the RCP technique which will last longer and are also economic.

"RCP last for 20-30 years, while the conventional flexible pavement is more susceptible to damages during waterlogging and in winters and get damage nearly every year. RCP roads are strengthened with the laying of three layers comprising GSB (Granular sub-Base), DLC (Dry Lean Concrete), and the final layer of PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete). This technology lasts much longer and therefore is economically beneficial too," he said. He further said that the project will directly benefit thousands of people living on both the sides of the road that include Rambagh, Solina, Allochi Bagh, Tulsi Bagh, Hazuri Bagh, Magarmal Bagh, Saraibala, Shaheed Gunj, Maharaja Bazar, Bakshi Stadium, and Batmaloo and many other parts of Srinagar.

The locals thanked the state administration for the move and said it will be very beneficial for them. Nazir Beig, a local resident said that RCP is a tried and tested technology that will last for years.

"This is one of the best technologies for road construction. The roads constructed using the technique will last for a long time. This is a foreign technology, which is tried and trusted. We thank the administration for bringing the technology in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Another resident Danish Mir said that RCP technology will protect the roads against the recurrent damages caused due to the frequent water logging during the torrential rains in many areas.

"The RCP technology in road building is being used in the flood-affected area and will protest the roads there for years. We thank the admonition for the move," said Mir. RCP technology is being used as long term protection against the recurrent damages caused due to the frequent water logging during the torrential rains and to make the vital road stretch leading up to the Srinagar International Airport more durable and flood resilient.

Similarly, another significant road in the city which is also vulnerable to recurrent damages due to waterlogging is also being upgraded using rigid concrete pavement technology. (ANI)

