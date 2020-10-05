Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 response stands out: National Health Authority

As India's Coronavirus tally currently stands at 66.23 lakh which includes 55.86 lakh patients recovering from the disease and 1.02 lakh deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO of National Health Authority hails India's COVID-19 response saying that "it stands out".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:43 IST
India's COVID-19 response stands out: National Health Authority
Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO of National Health Authority speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As India's Coronavirus tally currently stands at 66.23 lakh which includes 55.86 lakh patients recovering from the disease and 1.02 lakh deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO of National Health Authority hails India's COVID-19 response saying that "it stands out". "India stands out in terms of its COVID response. Our fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world. Our hospitals are capable of handling cases. For a developing country, the response is satisfactory and we're trying to live up to expectations," Aggarwal said while exclusively speaking to ANI.

He added, "If we see that when this pandemic came before us, our health facilities -- especially with the kind of infrastructure we had -- were not geared up at that stage. But coming from there and becoming the second-largest producer of PPE kits in a span of four-five months--it cannot be called as less than any achievement." Over 2.5 lakh people have been treated and at least 5 lakh people received free testing for COVID-19 in the last few months under Ayushman Bharat.

"We have provided treatment to over 2.5 lakh people and close to 5 lakh people have availed the benefits of free testing for COVID-19. In our helpline of 14555, we attended close to 3 lakh calls in the last four-five months. Those people who were at high risk for COVID-19, we have also issued a COVID advisory as well," he said. He added that the NHA has also provided the assist for migrant labourers during the pandemic by providing them with a "Digi-locker" facility.

"We also provided a Digi locker facility for those who were travelling from one state to another so that they would not have to avail their e-card physically. And with the help of our portability feature, they can avail free treatment in any hospital," Deputy CEO added. With regard to the challenge faced by the NHA while tackling the pandemic, the deputy CEO said that there was a challenge as the people "were not coming out" due to the fear of COVID-19 adding that due to the lack of resources, the hospitals were not confident.

"The challenge was that people were not coming out due to the fear of COVID-19 and because of the restrictions, the hospitals were not confident to get empanelled. At the same time, we had to make people realise that the treatment (for Coronavirus disease) is available--especially at the grassroots level," the NHA deputy CEO said. Aggarwal further said that India, as a country, "has matured" in the way it handles infectious diseases adding that "In the longer run, in India, which has a lot of communicable diseases; the learning would go a long way in understanding and reducing the disease burden in the future."

On the subject of providing treatment to non-COVID patients during the pandemic, he said that while the Centre would be focusing more on treatments for the coronavirus, aspects of senior citizens and the economically weaker people "weren't being left out". "People having cancer and chronic renal fever also needed treatment, and for the same purpose, we went for an aggressive hospital empanelment drive. We conducted awareness drives with our partners and tried to ensure that we had an adequate number of beds not just for COVID but non-COVID patients as well," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills self over domestic dispute in UP's Greater Noida

A man allegedly shot himself dead in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said. The incident took place in Bisahda village and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Pratap Singh alias Vicky, son of for...

Ex-PM Sharif, daughter face sedition charges for criticising Pakistani military

Pakistani police filed sedition charges on Monday against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and dozens of his party leaders over comments he made criticising the interference of the military in national politics....

US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

Foreign ministers from four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group are gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks that Japan hopes will increase their involvement in a regional initiative called Free and Open Indo-Pacific aimed at counte...

India Inc's foreign borrowings drop 47 pc to USD 1.75 bn in Aug'20

India Incs foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to USD 1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday. The domestic companies had borrowed a total of USD 3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020