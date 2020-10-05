Left Menu
Slain BJP councillor's body not handed over for 20 hrs, indicates 'cover up': Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday said the body of BJP party Councillor Manish Shukla, who was allegedly murdered in Titagarh has not been handed over for over 20 hours and it indicates "cover up".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:09 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday said the body of BJP party Councillor Manish Shukla, who was allegedly murdered in Titagarh has not been handed over for over 20 hours and it indicates "cover up". "Anguished to gather Kailash Vijayvargiya that Manish Shukla dead body not handed over now for over 20 hours. Insensitive approach West Bengal Police and Mamata Banerjee. Such actions indicate cover up. Time to be civil and fair and bust terror," Dhankar tweeted.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh alleged that the accused came from Trinamool chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh's residence in Sodepur.

"They have been lying all the time (about handing over the body). They have got instructions from Nabanna (state secretriat) to delay (in handing over the body). It is possible that they might try to dispose of the body. That's why we are sitting here (outside hospital). For sure, we will register FIR against doctors here because post mortem is yet not conducted after sunset," Singh told ANI. "This is a conspiracy. When CBI will come, it will find the real truth. This killing was done by Commissionerate. Accused came from Trinamool chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh's residence in Sodepur," he said.

West Bengal Police said that it is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder. "A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder," West Bengal Police tweeted.

"Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this," the police tweeted. (ANI)

