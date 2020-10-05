Left Menu
ISLRTC and NCERT to sign MoU to make educational materials accessible for Deaf children

As part of this MoU, educational print materials such as NCERT Textbooks, Teachers Handbook and other Supplementary materials and resources of Class I-XII of all subjects of both Hindi and English Medium will be converted into Indian Sign Language in Digital format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:40 IST
This will also ensure educational standardization of Indian Sign Language as mandated in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)

A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed tomorrow between Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center-ISLRTC (a National Institute of DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) and NCERT (a National Institute of Ministry of Education) to make educational materials accessible for Deaf children in their preferred format of communication viz Indian Sign Language. This MoU will be signed in the virtual presence of Dr Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment; and Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Education; Smt Shakuntala Doley Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwDand Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary (SE&L), Ministry of Education.Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD&Director, ISLRTC and Prof. HrushikeshSenapathy, Director, NCERT will sign the MoU from the respective institutes.

The signing of this MoU is a historic step as availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language will ensure that Deaf children can also now access educational resources in Indian Sign Language and it will be a useful and much-needed resource for Deaf students, teachers, teacher educators, parents and the Deaf community, which in turn will have a huge impact on the education of Deaf children in the country. This will also ensure educational standardization of Indian Sign Language as mandated in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) is an autonomous national institute of DEPwD, MSJE which is dedicated to the task of developing man-power for popularizing the use of Indian Sign Language, teaching and conducting research in Indian Sign Language.

NCERT is an autonomous organization under MHRD which is responsible for ensuring qualitative improvement in school education by undertaking and promoting research in areas related to school education; prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and develops educational kits, multimedia digital materials, etc. develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices; and act as a nodal agency for achieving the goals of Universalization of Elementary Education.

(With Inputs from PIB)

