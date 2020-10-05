Left Menu
Yechury, Raja, Brinda Karat to visit Hathras on October 6

A delegation of leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, will go to Hathras on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit girl who was tortured, allegedly gang-raped and later died in a Delhi hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:59 IST
CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (r) and CPI General Secretary D Raja . Image Credit: ANI

A party release said that the delegation will include CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, party Politburo member Brinda Karat, CPI General Secretary D Raja and party's national secretary Amarjeet Kaur. The delegation will also include secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh state committee of the two parties.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the incident. Political parties have also alleged that the 19-year-old victim was cremated without consent of parents. The police, however, said that they had taken consent of the family. The victim died in Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on September 29. (ANI)

