Yechury, Raja, Brinda Karat to visit Hathras on October 6
A delegation of leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, will go to Hathras on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit girl who was tortured, allegedly gang-raped and later died in a Delhi hospital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:59 IST
A delegation of leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, will go to Hathras on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit girl who was tortured, allegedly gangraped and later died in a Delhi hospital.
A party release said that the delegation will include CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, party Politburo member Brinda Karat, CPI General Secretary D Raja and party's national secretary Amarjeet Kaur. The delegation will also include secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh state committee of the two parties.
The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the incident. Political parties have also alleged that the 19-year-old victim was cremated without consent of parents. The police, however, said that they had taken consent of the family. The victim died in Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on September 29. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marxist
- Brinda Karat
- Dalit
- D
- Amarjeet Kaur
ALSO READ
Marxist party stages protest, demands withdrawal of farm bills
Chargesheet in Delhi violence case is a cheatsheet: Brinda Karat
Delhi riots: Politicos like Salman Khurshid, Brinda Karat gave provocative speeches, says c'sheet
UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat joins Jantar Mantar protest against Hathras incident, demands sacking of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.