Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld slumps

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, lifted by oil stocks as crude prices jumped after doctors treating U.S. President Donald Trump for COVID-19 hinted that he was doing well, while Cineworld fell sharply after it said it was considering temporarily closing all U.S. and UK screens.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:30 IST
Energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld slumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, lifted by oil stocks as crude prices jumped after doctors treating U.S. President Donald Trump for COVID-19 hinted that he was doing well, while Cineworld fell sharply after it said it was considering temporarily closing all U.S. and UK screens. The blue-chip index rose for a third consecutive session to hit its highest level since Sept. 18, led by gains in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 1.1%.

"Investors are focusing on the broader picture right now with sentiment turning slightly positive on anticipation of fresh U.S. stimulus," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets. "However, traders will remain cautious until there is more clarity on the U.S. presidential election." Also aiding the mood, the final services sector data for September showed Britain's economy proved more resilient than initially thought despite a tightening of lockdown restrictions and an end to a temporary government subsidy for businesses.

Shares of Cineworld slumped 36.2% after the world's second-biggest cinema operator said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases. Engineering company Weir Group Plc gained 15.9% after it said it had agreed to sell its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc for $405 million in cash.

Shares of the telecom operator Vodafone rose 4.7% after it said on Monday that it received concent for a security package from its lenders, which was a requirement to complete the merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBI raids against Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

The CBI has registered a case against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore and carried out searches at 14 locations on Monday during which the agency claimed to have reco...

Kurdish official says thousands of Syrians to leave crowded camp in northeast

Kurdish-led authorities said on Monday up to 15,000 Syrians could be moved out of the overcrowded al-Hol camp in northeast Syria which holds displaced people and families of Islamic State fighters. Kurdish fighters have seized much of north...

All 4 men accused of raping Dalit woman in Bhadohi arrested: Police

All four men accused of raping a 44-year-old, married Dalit woman here last week have been arrested, police said on Monday. While the two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, said Bhadohi Superinten...

NCP becomes first party in India to set up a cell for LGBT+ community

The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday set up a cell for members belonging to the LGBT community making it the first political party in India to have such a cell. State party president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020