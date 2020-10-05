Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Muraleedharan says suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer brings out 'hypocrisy' of left-liberals in Kerala CM's rule

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan on Monday said that the suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer RVL Ramakrishnan has brought forth the "hypocrisy" and "double standards" of left-liberals in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rule.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:43 IST
Union Minister Muraleedharan says suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer brings out 'hypocrisy' of left-liberals in Kerala CM's rule
Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan on Monday said that the suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer RVL Ramakrishnan has brought forth the "hypocrisy" and "double standards" of left-liberals in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rule. "The tragic suicide attempt by Mohiniyattam performer RVL Ramakrishnan brought forth the hypocrisy and double standards of left-liberals in Pinarayi Vijayan's rule. Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy must be restructured and those genuinely care for art must be appointed," Muraleedharan tweeted.

"Discriminating an artist based on his caste is shameful and the responsible must be punished forthwith CMO Kerala who preaches about Sree Narayana Guru must follow the ideals propounded by the great sage and make way for art to thrive, devoid of caste discriminations," he added. Ramakrishnan, the brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani was found in an unconscious state on Saturday after an overdose of sleeping pills.

It was alleged that the casteist discrimination existing in the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy led the artist to take the extreme step. However, though police recorded his statement on Monday, a case is yet to be filed. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBI raids against Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

The CBI has registered a case against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore and carried out searches at 14 locations on Monday during which the agency claimed to have reco...

Kurdish official says thousands of Syrians to leave crowded camp in northeast

Kurdish-led authorities said on Monday up to 15,000 Syrians could be moved out of the overcrowded al-Hol camp in northeast Syria which holds displaced people and families of Islamic State fighters. Kurdish fighters have seized much of north...

All 4 men accused of raping Dalit woman in Bhadohi arrested: Police

All four men accused of raping a 44-year-old, married Dalit woman here last week have been arrested, police said on Monday. While the two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, said Bhadohi Superinten...

NCP becomes first party in India to set up a cell for LGBT+ community

The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday set up a cell for members belonging to the LGBT community making it the first political party in India to have such a cell. State party president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020