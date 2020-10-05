Hetero Pharma adopts over 2,500 acres of Mambapur-Nallavelli forest in Telangana.

Left Menu
Hetero Pharma on Monday adopted 2,543 acres of Mambapur-Nallavelli Forest in Telangana.

ANI | Sangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:36 IST
Hetero Pharma adopts 2,543 acres of Mambapur- Nallavelli Forest area in Telangana on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hetero Pharma on Monday adopted 2,543 acres of Mambapur-Nallavelli Forest in Telangana. Hetero Chairman Dr Partha Saradhi Reddy after planting saplings and laying foundation stone at urban forest handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the government in the presence of Minister for Forest Indrakaran Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, forest officials and public representatives.

Speaking to ANI, Indrakaran Reddy, Telangana Minister of Endowments, Law and Environment, Forest, said, "Government of Telangana's efforts in protection of forests and Haritahararm Programme under the visionary leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar inspired Hetero Pharma to adopt 2,543 acres of Mambapur-Nallavelli forest area." Mumbapur Urban Forest Block is located near Gundlapochampalli, near Outer Ring road Hyderabad in Sangareddy district. The urban forest is extended in three compartments.

Mumbapur (1,777acres), Nallavelli (766 acres) is adopted by Hereto Pharma. Chief Minister KCR recently visited Narsapur Forest area and ordered Forest officials to take proper care as it's located near Outer ring road near industrial corridors and highways of Narsapur-Medak Bhodhan.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the Hetero chairman said, "We appreciated the government of Telangana's efforts and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh's initiatives. These efforts motivated me to come forward for adoption." Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar appreciated Hetero Pharma, a world leader in retro viral drugs and which has presence in 126 countries for coming forward with social commitment and environmental concern to protect greenery by adopting urban forest.

Recently film actor Prabhas also adopted urban forest and many more are expected to come forward on the same lines. Minister Indrakaran Reddy explained the government efforts in saving environment to Hereto representatives.

Stabilisation of 2,543 acres of urban forest by fencing almost 25 km periphery and development of a small eco park would be taken up by the money donated by Hetero Park. The 630 metre hilly area located at almost 2 km inside the forest would be developed as a view point. Forest officials stated that these efforts would increase the population of rare species of trees, deer, wolves, rabbits, peacocks and many other native species. (ANI)

