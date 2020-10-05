Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras, Samajwadi Party slams UP government

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday condemned the incident in which ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras where he had gone to meet the family members of the victim of torture and alleged gangrape. "The incident of throwing ink on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, who went to the family of the victim in Hathras village, is highly condemnable. The government will not be able to suppress the voice of opposition leaders. Will provide justice to the daughter (victim)," the SP said in a tweet.

Police said that ink was thrown at Sanjay Singh during a press conference and the person responsible for it was immediately taken into custody. They said necessary legal action is being taken. Singh termed the incident as "cowardly" and said he will continue to fight for justice.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and said Sanjay Singh has been raising his voice fearlessly "against injustice and atrocities of the state government". AAP leader Raghav Chadha accused UP government of "cowardice".

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. The UP has recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras incident. (ANI)