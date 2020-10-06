Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite

Growing risk appetite helped push U.S. stocks and crude prices higher on Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trump's health progress helped calm investor anxiety. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued talks aimed at arriving at a bipartisan agreement on a new pandemic relief package.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude advance as stimulus talks, Trump's improving health boost risk appetite

Growing risk appetite helped push U.S. stocks and crude prices higher on Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trump's health progress helped calm investor anxiety.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued talks aimed at arriving at a bipartisan agreement on a new pandemic relief package. That revived hopes that a new round of stimulus could be in the offing more than two months after emergency unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans. "As long as we hear negotiations are continuing Mnuchin and Pelosi trying to narrow their conditions, the market will think they are making progress and something will happen soon," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

While the severity of Trump's condition remained unclear, he took a brief ride in a presidential motorcade to wave to his supporters, as his doctors painted a rosy picture of the president's health and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows expressed optimism Trump would soon be discharged. In a tweet, Trump announced he expects to be discharged from the hospital early on Monday evening.

"As chaotic as this election has been, a healthy incumbent means someone will be at the helm the next few weeks," Nolte added. Democratic contender Joe Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 364.58 points, or 1.32%, to 28,047.39, the S&P 500 gained 46.69 points, or 1.39%, to 3,395.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 193.83 points, or 1.75%, to 11,268.84. Positive health updates regarding Trump and a flurry of dealmaking activity helped European shares close at a two-week high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.81% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.36%. Crude prices surged on waning uncertainties, and were further supported by an escalating oil workers strike in Norway, where six offshore oil and gas fields were shut down.

U.S. crude futures settled at $39.22 per barrel, a 5.86% gain. Brent crude advanced 5.14% to settle at $41.29 per barrel. The safe-haven dollar dipped and riskier currencies outperformed on mounting stimulus optimism.

The dollar index fell 0.34%, with the euro up 0.49% to $1.1773. The Japanese yen weakened 0.39% versus the greenback at 105.75 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2973, up 0.32% on the day.

Risk-on sentiment also pushed longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to five-year highs and steepened the yield curve. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 19/32 in price to yield 0.7552%, from 0.694% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 58/32 in price to yield 1.5568%, from 1.48% late on Friday. Gold inched higher as the dollar slipped, despite gains in equities markets.

Spot gold added 0.8% to $1,913.78 an ounce.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

Protesters clashed with police in Kygryzstans capital Monday during a demonstration against the results of a parliamentary election, and dozens of people were reported injured. Early results in the election gave the majority of votes to two...

West Bengal reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases, 61 fatalities

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher and crude prices surged Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trumps health progress helped calm investor anxiety.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trea...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday agreed to New York Citys plan to close schools in nine coronavirus hot spots in Brooklyn and Queens, but said he was still discussing whether non-essential businesses should be shut down again in tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020