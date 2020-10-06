Passenger ferry services resume over Brahmaputra River in Guwahati

Assam's Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department has resumed passenger ferry services over the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. "The services were suspended on September 29 after the increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra River," said an official of the department.

The ferry services resumed on Monday. According to the state officials, all COVID-19 regulations like social distancing and sanitization measures will be strictly followed by the passengers. (ANI)

