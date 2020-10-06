Left Menu
ANI | Khammam (Telangana) | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:02 IST
26-year-old held for setting ablaze minor girl after she resisted his rape attempt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Khammam police took suo motu cognizance of an incident in which a minor girl was allegedly physically assaulted by the son of her employer, for whom she was working as a domestic help in Mustafa Nagar of the district. The girl received around 70 per cent burn injuries when her employer's son poured kerosene on her and lit her after she denied sleeping with him 15 days ago. She is being treated in a private hospital near Vinodha theatre in Khammam.

"I went to open the door when the owner's son came. The moment I opened the door he dragged me near to him and asked me to sleep with him. When I denied sleeping with him he took the kerosene which was near to him and lit my body. I cried in pain and then his father tore my dress and put some other cloth to cover my body. Most of my body is burnt now," the girl said. Tafseer Iqbal, Commissioner of Police, Khammam District, speaking to ANI over the phone said, "This incident had occurred 15 days ago under One Town Police Station limits of Khammam district. An accused (26) tried to rape a 13-year-old girl, when the girl refused and not agreed to it, at that time the boy poured kerosene keeping a grudge in his mind. He lit a fire and the girl received 70 to 80 per cent burn injuries and she was immediately shifted to Pooja Hospital 15 days ago."

"This incident happened 15 days back. So yesterday our police special branch got information through the Police Public Relations officer that something is there in that hospital. I asked additional DCP and ACP of Town to visit the hospital, they informed me that the incident was true. As nobody has approached the police to file a complaint, we have taken a Suo Motu, informed the Magistrate for recording dying declaration, we have inquired the victim, and based on the information we have formed a team, and they have apprehended the accused, who is in police custody, we are verifying whether he is the accused or not," he added. The official further said that the police have informed District Collector and a DMHO has been appointed for better treatment.

"I have met the Victim Girl just now and also spoke to the family members. We have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 307 IPC (Attempt to Murder) and other relevant section," he said. (ANI)

