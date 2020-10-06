Left Menu
Hathras victim's family given security, won't allow holding meeting, panchayat in village: SP Vineet Jaiswal

The Hathras victim's family members have been provided ample security cover by the police department after which they are feeling safe again, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal on Tuesday.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:06 IST
Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Jha The Hathras victim's family members have been provided ample security cover by the police department after which they are feeling safe again, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal on Tuesday.

The police official said a number of police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units have been deployed in the area for the family's safety. "All aspects of the security of the victim's family are being looked after by the police. One and half-section PAC is permanently camping there and is on duty 24 hours. Apart from this, three SHOs and a Deputy SP rank officer, in charge of the security, are also deployed. There are two women sub-inspectors and six women constables to look after the security of the women of the house," Jaiswal told ANI here.

The officer added that apart from these several platoons of the PAC have been deployed in the village to ensure there is no tension, along with two guards from the police line. "The victim's brother has been provided with two policemen, who are operating as his personal security officers, and all the family members are being given security officers to act as personal shadow policemen to ensure their safety," he added.

The officer said that he had personally met the victims and assured them that all their security concerns, even if it arises in the future, will be taken care of. "They seemed confident after our assurances, I also gave them my personal mobile number to reach out at any time," he added.

He said that the police department will not allow holding any meetings, or panchayat in the village and its immediate vicinity in view of the security concerns. The 19-year-old Hathras woman succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said that the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra". (ANI)

