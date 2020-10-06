Left Menu
Six people died, including three minors and 20 have suffered injuries in a road accident as a tanker hit a stationary pick-up vehicle at Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Dhar district.

ANI | Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:08 IST
6 dead, 20 injured in road accident in MP's Dhar district
Visual from the hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Six people died, including three minors and 20 have suffered injuries in a road accident as a tanker hit a stationary pick-up vehicle at Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Dhar district. "The incident occurred at around 12:30 am. The vehicle in which these people were traveling was stopped midway to fix the puncture. Meanwhile, a tanker rammed into the pick-up van following which people have suffered injuries. Four people died on the spot and two died at the hospital," said Devendra Singh Dhurve, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief on the demise of people who lost their lives in the accident. "Got to know about the tragic news of the untimely demise of several labor brothers in a road accident that took place last night on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, under Tirla police station in Dhar district. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured and to support the mournful family," read CM tweet (roughly translated from in Hindi).

