Delhi court sentences man to death for kidnap, murder of minor boy in 2009

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death in connection with a case pertaining to the kidnapping and brutal murder of a minor boy for ransom money in Rohini area of outer Delhi in 2009. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had recently convicted the accused Jeevek Nagpal for the offences 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Rohini court ordered the capital punishment for murder, life imprisonment in kidnapping for ransom, seven years for the disappearance of evidence and another seven years for criminal intimidation charges. Special public prosecutor advocate Harvinder Kumar Nath argued in the matter. Speaking to ANI, the lawyer of the victim's family, advocate Prashant Diwan said that it took almost 11 years in the trial as the court gave ample time and opportunities to the defence lawyers.

The court has finally held the accused guilty to him after consideration of all the facts and evidence, Diwan said. Immediate after the pronouncement of the judgement, the parents of the deceased boy broke down in the courtroom itself. Mother of the deceased, Araadhna Mahajan, showed satisfaction with the judgement and said this is the message to the society not to adopt short-cut way to earn money. "We have suffered a lot, but finally we have gotten justice in the matter, Araadhna said.

The court, while holding Jeevek Nagpal guilty of the crimes, had noted that it was the accused only who had kidnapped the child Manan on March 18 in 2009, thereafter committed his murder and then disposed of his body by throwing it in a "naali". It has further been proved on record that he caused the evidence of the case to disappear by disposing of the dead body of the deceased child in a dry drain with an intention to screen himself from legal punishment, the court had noted in its conviction order. (ANI)