Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre will notify jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Based on the discussion with governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it was decided that jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be notified by the Central government, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:54 IST
Centre will notify jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Based on the discussion with governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it was decided that jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be notified by the Central government, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday. Attending second meeting of the Apex Council of Krishna and Godavari River Water Management Board, Shekhawat said, "We discussed all the issues that arose between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on the basis of which it was decided that the Centre will notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB. However, Telangana Chief Minister expressed his disagreement on it but later he was told that Centre has the right to notify the jurisdiction."

He also said that both the states have agreed to send Detail Project Report of project started on rivers. "DPR of whatever project is started on the rivers should be sent and evaluation will be done. Chief Ministers of both the states have agreed," Shekhawat said.

He said that according to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA), both governments have agreed to shift the headquarters of KRMB to Andhra Pradesh. "According to APRA, both states agreed to shift the headquarters of KRMB from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Speaking on Telangana's demand to refer the case of distribution of water of Krishna River to tribunal in section 3 he said, the government has assured the state for the same. "Telangana has already taken it to Supreme Court, so we cannot refer it to the tribunal. Telangana CM has assured that he will withdraw the case from SC," Shekhawat said. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 12,258 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 14,65,911; 370 deaths raise toll to 38,717: state health department.

Maharashtra reports 12,258 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 14,65,911 370 deaths raise toll to 38,717 state health department....

Maha minister denies using 'foul' language in viral clip

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday denied reports that he had used foul language while addressing some people, after a video went viral on social media. Though Sattar is not seen in the clip and a voice using ...

Agitating farmers tear-gassed on way to Dy CM’s residence in Sirsa

A group of farmers agitating against the three central farm laws were on Tuesday tear-gassed and stopped from proceeding towards the residences of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in S...

Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies, targets Mexico, U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, intensified, with catastrophic winds expected to tear across Mexicos Yucatan peninsula before taking aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020