Delhi zoo lioness suffering from paralysis for 9 yrs dies

An 11-year-old lioness, who had been suffering from paralysis for 9 years, died at the Delhi zoo on Tuesday after developing "pulmonary-renal complications", according to officials. Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said Akhila was unwell for around a month. She breathed her last on Tuesday evening.

"She had apparently developed pulmonary-renal complications, loss of appetite and dehydration in the last few days," he said in a statement. The actual cause of death will be ascertained after post mortem and visceral examination, it said. Akhila was born in the zoo on May 19, 2009. She had developed nervine disorders and hind quarter paralysis at an early age, he said.