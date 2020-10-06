Left Menu
Narottam Mishra distributes face masks in Bhopal's New Market

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who recently came in for criticism over his remarks that he doesn't wear face masks in public, on Tuesday reached the New Market here and distributed masks among the public.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:05 IST
Narottam Mishra distributes face masks in Bhopal's New Market
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who recently came in for criticism over his remarks that he doesn't wear face masks in public, on Tuesday reached the New Market here and distributed masks among the public. "To protect ourselves from COVID-19, wearing masks is the first precaution one should take," said Mishra while making an appeal to everyone to compulsorily wear a mask.

Earlier in September, Mishra expressed regret regarding his comments and assured that he will follow health norms in the future. "My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn't in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret and will wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing," Mishra had tweeted. (ANI)

