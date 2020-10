Tamil Nadu reports 5,017 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,017 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall count of cases in the state to 6,30,408. According to the state health department, the total count includes 45,279 active cases.

It said that 5,548 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the overall count of recovered patients across the state to 5,75,212. The department said 71 patients have succumbed to virus across the state taking the death toll to 9,917.

With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083. (ANI)

